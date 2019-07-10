Joint captain and top scorer Aaron Browne almost speechless after Leinster Final victory

About a half an hour had passed since the final whistle but Aaron Browne looked exhausted after his man of the match display helped Kildare to their fourth Leinster Minor Football Title in seven years.

The Celbridge star put in a brilliant display in scoring 1-7 from play and while he was almost lost for words at the achievement he was still delighted all the same.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet it’s mad, at the start of the year our ambition was to get to a Leinster Final and when we got here, we sussed out Dublin and watched them a couple of times and thankfully it worked out for us in the end”.

“I think the Dublin goal rattled us a good bit and we had to dig deep in the defence and Cian Burke made some serious saves that got us out of a hole a couple of times and they are as good as goals. We then added on a few more points on the trot and we pushed on again”.

Humble as ever the skilful wing forward who caused the Dublin defence trouble all day deflected acclaim elsewhere as he pointed out how good the defending was by the team in white.

His goal turned out to be the vital score as it gave his side a six point lead they were never likely to give up and he acknowledged that he kicked the ball as quickly as he could so to avoid thinking too much about it

“The defenders are brilliant lads and they throw themselves at everything and they are always looking to get better so its great and we are delighted”.

“I didn’t really think too much about the goal, Eoin Meehan gave me the pass and I sort of kicked it as soon as I got it as i didn’t want to overthink it but thankfully I put it away”, Browne proclaimed.

Galway is next up in a couple of weeks and while they lost out narrowly to Mayo in the Connacht Final which went to extra-time aswell Browne knows they will need to be at their best if they want to get the victory.

“It’s great training with the lads so thankfully its not finished yet and its been brilliant so we will look forward to the Quarter-Final and hopefully the momentum can see us through.”