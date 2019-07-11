Full Time Artic HGV driver and Rigid HGV Truck Driver being hired

Applications by CV to info@mckennahaulage.ie or contact 045 845 839

Mc Kenna Haulage Limited in Kilmeague is hiring a:

Full Time Artic and Rigid HGV Truck Driver. 

Candidates must be over 25 years old.

Applicants must hold a current, clean driving licence and up-to-date CPC, Digi Card and Safe Pass.
Must be reliable and punctual.

Experience is essential.

