Full Time Artic HGV driver and Rigid HGV Truck Driver being hired

Mc Kenna Haulage Limited in Kilmeague is hiring a:

Full Time Artic and Rigid HGV Truck Driver.

Candidates must be over 25 years old.

Applicants must hold a current, clean driving licence and up-to-date CPC, Digi Card and Safe Pass.

Must be reliable and punctual.

Experience is essential.

Contact 045 845 839 or email CV to info@mckennahaulage.ie