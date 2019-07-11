Naas Hospital's high stroke death rate no indicator of poor quality care according to this week's report published by Department of Health

Naas General Hospital shows the highest mortality rates in the country for Ischemic stroke, according to a newly-published report, this week, emphasising that the results do not confirm poor quality care.

According to this week's National Healthcare Quality Report, released by the Department of Health, in-hospital mortality per 100 cases within 30 days of admission between 2016 and 2018, for Ischemic stroke at Naas Hospital is 33.19%.

The number of cases between 2016 and 2018 at Naas General Hospital was 126.

A number of reasons for a hospital having higher or lower rates than the national average is cited in the report, including the varying health conditions of patients attending different hospitals.

The report said: “Some hospitals may have a higher or lower proportion of patients with other medical conditions attending than others and this may influence outcomes, inconsistencies in the quality of the data gathered in different hospitals, differences in access to medical care prior to arrival at the hospital, transfers patterns of patients between different hospitals and variations in quality of care delivered in different hospitals.”

The report said: “It can not be concluded that a high mortality rate is indicative of poor quality care.Rather it provides an indication that a further evaluation should be carried out to determine the reasons for the identified variation in mortality rates.”

Stroke is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in Ireland; over 7,000 people in Ireland are hospitalised following stroke each year and approximately 2,000 people die as a result of stroke each year.

Minister Simon Harris said: “We must review areas where we can perform better and examine possible causes and take follow up actions.”