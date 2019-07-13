Full Time Artic HGV driver and Rigid HGV Truck Driver being hired
McKenna Haulage Limited in Kilmeague is hiring a:
Full Time Artic and Rigid HGV Truck Driver.
Candidates must be over 25 years old.
Applicants must hold a current, clean Driving licence and up-to-date CPC, Digi Card and Safe Pass.
Must be reliable and punctual.
Experience is Essential.
Contact 045 845 839 or email CV to info@mckennahaulage.ie
