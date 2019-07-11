A Co Kildare TD is welcoming the decision to webcast full meetings of Kildare County Council. Members of the public will now be able to watch council proceedings online.

Deputy James Lawless said: “This is something which will help local people better understand the latest work of their local representatives.”

He said:“This is a measure which I proposed in my first year on the Council and I am glad to see it finally being passed. It is important that all public matters are carried out transparently and openly. This will enhance local democracy and increase trust between the electorate and their local representatives.”