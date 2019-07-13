Appeals for event registrations for Water Heritage Day

The Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme is issuing a final call for event registrations for Water Heritage Day, Sunday, August 25, as part of this year's National Heritage Week.

Water Heritage Day seeks to celebrate water and our many connections with it.



This year’s theme Pastimes or Past Times is an opportunity to recall great stories, songs, crafts, sports and other activities associated with your local river, lake, canal or coast. Why not organise a trip to discover a holy well, a wildlife walk along a river, lake or coast, an afternoon of rock pooling or a talk exploring the built and cultural heritage of your local waterway.

As an island nation, our history and our heritage have been shaped by the sea and the great Irish rivers, lakes and wetlands. Stories, songs and poems passed down through generations have preserved deep-rooted traditions and connections with water.

Cities, towns and villages developed along our coast because of access to the sea, deep water ports and river estuaries for trade and transport. Fishing has supported rural communities and ensured a steady supply of fish for table and market. In fact, as a nation we owe a great deal to our natural waters and the myriad of wildlife they support.

The Local Authority Waters Programme works with local authorities, public bodies, stakeholders and local communities to protect, maintain and improve water quality in our natural waters.

Any organisation, individual, business, or community group is welcome to organise an event for Water Heritage Day and new event organisers are particularly welcome.



Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become Ireland’s largest cultural event. Last year, more than half a million people attended in excess of 2,200 events across the country, most of which were hosted by communities, volunteers and individuals who champion Ireland’s heritage in its many forms.



Events can be registered on www.heritageweek.ie. All registered events are also listed on this website.