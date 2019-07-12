Summer in Dublin Town with lots of free events starting tomorrow

Dublin city's free on-street family activity, Summer in DublinTown, starts tomorrow on Henry Street.

Taking place between 1pm and 5pm each Saturday, over eight consecutive weeks, families can enjoy activities such as face painting, music, superhero characters, balloons, giant games and a novelty photobooth - all for FREE.

The dates and locations for the Summer in DublinTown events are:

Henry Street: July 13, 27 and August 10, and August, 24

Suffolk Street: July 20 and August 3, 17, 31

As a special treat, there will be an outdoor cinema screening on August 10, at Wolfe Tone Square, screening some great family films that will be chosen by the public.

Summer in DublinTown aims to bring a little fun to the city streets and to keep families busy and entertained as they shop and socialise in Dublin’s City Centre.

Clyde Carroll, DublinTown’s Director of Marketing & Communications said “Dublin City centre is always a hive of activity during the summer. Our goal with Summer in DublinTown is to bring good old-fashioned fun to the streets. It’s always great to see the streets of Dublin come alive with entertainment and Summer in DublinTown encourages a great sense of community amongst the local businesses and creates a welcoming environment for city centre visitors. I am especially looking forward to the free outdoor movie screening on Wolfe Tone Square on August 10th.”