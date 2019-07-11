Naas Gardaí investigating damage to window at house yesterday afternoon

File being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

Louise McCarthy

Reporter:

Louise McCarthy

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Naas Garda Station

Naas Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal Damage at a house yesterday afternoon.

Damage was caused to a window at the  Cill Corban area of Naas, Co. Kildare,  at approximately 1.30pm.

A male in his late teens was arrested and has now been released, a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

No injuries were reported.