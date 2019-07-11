Naas Gardaí investigating damage to window at house yesterday afternoon
File being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions
Naas Garda Station
Naas Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal Damage at a house yesterday afternoon.
Damage was caused to a window at the Cill Corban area of Naas, Co. Kildare, at approximately 1.30pm.
A male in his late teens was arrested and has now been released, a file is now being prepared for the DPP.
No injuries were reported.
