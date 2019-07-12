Co Kildare obituaries: Friday, July 12, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick Brian Eddery

Castle Village Place, Celbridge, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Dublin



Eddery, Brian Patrick, Castle Village Place, Celbridge & late of Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Sundrive Road, Dublin, July 10th 2019, suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving children Paula, Niall, Cormac, Brendan & Lauren, also by Aisling, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Sophia, Abigail & Max, missed lovingly by Andree, sister Marion, brother-in-law Oliver, loving companion Roberta, extended family & many friends, especially Michael and all at the camera club.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Patrick Brian Eddery

Castle Village Place, Celbridge, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Dublin



Eddery, Brian Patrick, Castle Village Place, Celbridge & late of Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Sundrive Road, Dublin, July 10th 2019, suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving children Paula, Niall, Cormac, Brendan & Lauren, also by Aisling, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Sophia, Abigail & Max, missed lovingly by Andree, sister Marion, brother-in-law Oliver, loving companion Roberta, extended family & many friends, especially Michael and all at the camera club.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.



The death has occurred of Gabriel (Gabe) Maher

Kilteel, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly



Maher Gabriel (Gabe), Kilteel, Rathmore, Naas Co. Kildare and formerly of Marian Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. 10th July 2019. After a short illness. Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. Loving husband of Kathleen. Will be sadly missed by his family, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (W91NV3P) on Friday from 2.00 p.m. with prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cementery.





