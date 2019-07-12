Naas Hospital reports 11 patients waiting at emergency department

406 patients are waiting for beds this morning, around the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 303 are waiting in the emergency department, while 103 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. There are 11 patients waiting at the emergency department in Naas Hospital and five patients in wards elsewhere.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick– 75

Cork University Hospital - 54

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital - 31