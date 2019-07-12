Co Kildare animal sanctuary reports dog found in Naas within the past week is 'grossly underweight.'

A terrier found in Naas within the past week is being described by the owner of a local animal sanctuary as 'grossly underweight.'

The terrier, has been named Ted, by LittleHills Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, who found him.

According to Susan Anderson, of LittleHills Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, the dog was found with no water, no food and tied up.

The dog has underwent surgery since being found by LittleHills Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

Ms Anderson said:"The dog is grossly underweight, he is very scared and flinches at even a look."

Located between BallymoreEustace and Kilcullen, on about seven acres, LittleHills Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, currently has 80 cats, 28 horses, up to 70 hens, one donkey, 20 dogs and 17 goats and sheep.

There are about three volunteers.

Ms Anderson said:"Running the sanctuary is all consuming and voluntary, we rely on fundraising."