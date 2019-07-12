Naas Dunnes Stores due to open next month gets hit by raiders on building site earlier this week spurring Garda appeals for information

Naas Gardaí are carrying out investigations after a significant amount of tools has been reported stolen on the site where construction work for the new Dunnes Stores, due to open next month, is taking place.

At the former SuperQuinn site, between Tuesday, July 9, at 7.30pm, and 6am on Wednesday, July 10, tools from two containers were stolen.

The padlocks were removed and a significant amount of tools were reported stolen.