Naas Gardaí continuing investigations into 7 foot pole being thrown through window of home earlier this week

Naas Gardaí are  continuing investigations into  an incident where a seven foot metal pole was thrown through the back window of a house.

The criminal damage incident is reported to have taken place  at a house in the Cill Corban area of Naas, Co. Kildare, Wednesday, July 12 at  1.30pm.

Damage was caused to a window.

A man in his late teens was arrested and has now been released, a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

No injuries were reported.