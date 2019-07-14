The Kilkennys to perform at Naas Racecourse on July 24 next

The final BBQ and music evening will take place at Naas Racecourse on Wednesday, July 24. The evenings are a traditional summer event at the track and have quickly become one of the most popular events on the calendar at the Kildare venue. With the development of the Circle Bar (below), and additional eateries and Pavilion packages available, Naas Racecourse has become a great social hub in the heart of the premier racing county.

The Kilkennys will no doubt rock the music marquee on Wednesday 24. They're a traditional Irish folk and ballad band, noted for their dynamic musical arrangements, energetic performances and charismatic rapport with audiences across the globe.

Jackie Donohoe, Sales & Marketing Manager comments: “We are excited to host our final BBQ Evening of the summer. The demand keeps on growing and our BBQ Pavilion Packages are now sold out! We still have availability in our Panoramic Restaurant along with Beer & Burger packages also available to purchase. Book your tickets today and join us for great evening of racing, music and food.”

Above: the BBQ & Music Events have now become hugely popular at Naas Races

The feature race on the evening is the Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Sprint Stakes. Also sponsoring on the day is Irish EBF, O’Neill & Co Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers, who celebrate their 10th anniversary this year and Caragh Nurseries, who recently opened their new Design Studio and Nursery Park.

Gates open at 4.30pm, first race is at 5.50pm and music will kick off at approx 9pm. Admission tickets are just €15 pp (includes €5 discount for our next race meeting); OAP (includes free tea/ coffee voucher) €9 and students U25 and children U18 go free.

Panoramic Restaurant and Beer & Burger packages are available to book online at www.naasracecourse.com.



