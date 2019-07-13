Cllr asking for sign to be erected at Newbridge Skatepark to warn motorists of children in the area

Newbridge Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer is asking Kildare County Council to erect signage on approach to Newbridge Skatepark to indicate to motorists that young children are at play in the area.

In her motion, Cllr O'Dwyer asks for the Council to 'erect signage on approach to Newbridge Skatepark to alert motorists they are approaching a play area.'

After 20 years of campaigning by skate boarding enthusiasts, Newbridge Skatepark was opened in April and it has proven highly popular with youngsters in the vicinity, with bins and benches also added in recent weeks.

Cllr O'Dwyer will raise the motion at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday next, July 17.