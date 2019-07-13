Fantastic 7-bed home near Kilcullen includes a games room and one bedroom granny flat for €600K

This fantastic 7-bedroom detached home near Kilcullen will ideally suit a family as it boasts a games room and an adjoining self-contained one bedroom granny flat for an asking price of €600,000.

Sherry FitzGerald McDermott Athy are delighted to present as it enters the market ‘Moate’ Ardscull, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

This property comes to the market in excellent condition throughout and no expense has been spared in this fine family home. It boasts of solid oak floors and doors throughout, oil fired central heating, an enclosed car port to the rear, a bespoke solid kitchen with granite worktops and integrated appliances and stunning views over the roaming countryside from an elevated 0.9 acre site.

Inside the main house comprises of 6 good-sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (including en suite), an entrance hall, sitting room/dining area/snug, a spacious kitchen, and a games room complete with a pool table.

Meanwhile, the adjoining granny flat includes a kitchen/living/dining room, a bedroom and an en suite bathroom.

Outside the property includes large, manicured gardens with trees and shrubs and a patio area, as well as a detached garage and a car port to the rear of the property.

The property is close to The Moate, Ardscull which is located between Athy and Kilcullen and within easy access to The Curragh (approx. 25 mins), Naas (approx. 30 mins) and within approx. 13 mins to M9 motorway Kilcullen exit making an ideally located property for those commuting to work.



This property should be viewed to be truly appreciated and viewing is strictly by appointment only. For more information contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott Athy on 059 863 2797 and for more images visit www.daft.ie