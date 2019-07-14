Two road closures in effect in Co Kildare this weekend

Two road closures in Co Kildare are in affect over the next seven days with diversions in place.

Kellystown Lane in Leixlip was closed from Friday 12 July and will remain so until 6pm Monday 15 July and works by Gas Networks Ireland have been ongoing in the area since 26 June.

The works are expected to be complete by 2 August and the road is usually closed between 8am and 6pm.

Gas Networks Ireland will also begin works on the Craddockstown Road in Naas from Monday 15 July, and restrictions will apply between 8am and 6pm until Friday, July 19.

For both closures, diversions will be in place and motorists are urged to exercise caution.