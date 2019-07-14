Cllr seeking update from Kildare County Council on status of controlled pedestrian crossing for Kill

Kildare County Council are being asked to confirm whether a signal controlled pedestrian crossing will be installed in Kill, amidst concerns raised by local residents in recent months.

Councillor Anne Breen is seeking an update from the council on the outcome of discussions with the NTA in relation to the matter.

She told KildareNow: "This is still a matter of great concern for the residents of Kill and they want to know what is happening. I am keeping the pressure on the authorities to make sure they will do something about it."

Last December temporary pedestrian lights were placed at the Dew Drop Inn, with dropped kerbs also in place at the existing uncontrolled crossing point.

The motion will be heard at the next meeting of the Naas Municipal District on Tuesday, July 16.