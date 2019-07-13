Newbridge Library hosting free puppet show particularly suitable for children up to six years old

Newbridge Library is hosting a special puppet show based on Eric Carle's famous book 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' on Wednesday July 31, at 10am.

This exciting event is particularly suitable for children up to six years of age.

This is a free event, although booking is required. Please contact Newbridge Library to book a place for each child attending (Tel: 045448353, Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie ).