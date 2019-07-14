Breaking: Gardaí seize Cocaine, Ecstasy and MDMA worth an estimated €130,000 during planned operation in Leixlip yesterday

Investigations are ongoing

Gardaí in Leixlip seized drugs worth an estimated €130,000 yesterday. Pic: An Garda Siochana

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of controlled drugs in the Leixlip area of Kildare, a house was searched in the Easton area of Leixlip yesterday, Saturday July 13 2019 by the Detective Unit based at Leixlip Garda Station.

In a statement released to local media this afternoon, Gardaí confirmed that Cocaine, Ecstasy and MDMA (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €130,000 was recovered at the scene.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing," said Gardaí in the statement.

 