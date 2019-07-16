A mixed bag of weather with showers, sunshine and risk of thunder today for Co Kildare

A mixed bag of cloud, hazy sunshine and occasional showers today for Co Kildare today. Some of the showers will be heavy and slow-moving with the slight risk of thunder later.

Feeling close and humid with top temperatures ranging 20 to 23 degrees with mostly light breezes.

Evening showers will clear to leave it dry for much of the night. However, thickening cloud will bring some patchy rain towards dawn.

Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

Forecasters for Met Eireann said: "However, many areas will remain largely dry, with some bright or sunny spells, especially in Atlantic coastal areas. Still quite warm and humid, with maximum temperatures of 18 to 23C, in mostly light south to southwest or variable breezes, moderate near Atlantic coasts.

"Wednesday will be a cloudy day with rain in the west spreading gradually further eastwards during the day in a moderate southerly breeze, fresh and gusty along Atlantic coasts. The rain will turn persistent in the afternoon and evening, especially in the west and northwest. Top temperatures of 18 to 21C, coolest in the northwest. "