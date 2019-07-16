Co Kildare obituaries: Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Trish Butterly (née Carbery)

Churchtown, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



(Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare) 15th July 2019, peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Dr. David Fennelly, Mr. Justin Geoghegan, and all the staff of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital; beloved wife of John and loving mother of Sheila, David and Alan. Loved by her son-in-law Matthew, daughters-in-law Christine and Pace, her grandchildren Jennifer and Katie, Alannah, Pia and Sean and Rhys, her brothers Joe, Jerry, Dan and Peter, sisters Sheila, Mary D. and the late Elizabeth, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Fanagan Funeral Home, Dundrum on Wednesday (17th July) evening from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (18th July) at 10.00 am in Church of The Good Shepherd, Churchtown followed by burial in Geraldine Cemetery, Athy, Co. Kildare (arriving 1pm approx.)

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Cashin

Athy, Kildare



Andrew (Andy) Cashin, Ardellis, Kilmeade, Athy Co Kildare, Eircode R14TP30 and late of Ballyfin,Co Laois July 16th 2019 at Naas general hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, son Declan, daughter Liz, brother Noel, sisters Mary, Nonie and Peg, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Kay, grandchildren Evan, Ciaran, Ailbhe, Laura and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family,relatives and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 6.00pm until the conclusion of prayers which begins at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to St Itas church, Kilmeade arriving for 11.00 requiem mass, burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

" MAY ANDY REST IN PEACE "

The death has occurred of Thomas O'DONOGHUE

Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow



Thomas O’Donoghue, Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on July 15th, 2019, at Naas General Hospital, Naas, Co. Kildare. He will be sadly missed by his loving cousins Ellen and Bridie, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30a.m to The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levitstown, Co. Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Stephan Barrett

Ballitore, Athy, Kildare



Stephan Barrett, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare. July 13th 2019 Suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents Michael and Collette, his brothers Michael and Raymond, his sister Denise, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Ballymount from 3.00pm Tuesday until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to The Church of SS Mary and Laurence, Crookstown arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass via Ballitore, walking, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

''May Stephan Rest In Peace'

The death has occurred of Christina DELANEY (née Doyle)

Suncroft, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare



Delaney (nee Doyle) (Suncroft and formerly of St. Brigid’s Terrace, Sallins) – July 14, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Christina, beloved wife of William and dear mother of Caroline, James, Sandra, William, Edward, Christopher, Annmarie, Annette, Patrick and Gerard; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Betty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, twenty six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 9.00pm with Prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Naas General Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Christina DELANEY (née Doyle)

Suncroft, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare



Delaney (nee Doyle) (Suncroft and formerly of St. Brigid’s Terrace, Sallins) – July 14, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Christina, beloved wife of William and dear mother of Caroline, James, Sandra, William, Edward, Christopher, Annmarie, Annette, Patrick and Gerard; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Betty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, twenty six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 9.00pm with Prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Naas General Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Hannah Doyle (née McAuliffe)

Tippeenan, Kilcullen, Kildare / Meelin, Cork



Doyle, Hannah (née McAuliffe), Tippeenan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Meelin, Co. Cork. Hannah passed away peacefully on Monday 15th July in the wonderful care of the staff at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Beloved wife of Thomas and much loved sister of Breda, Kathleen, Denis and Helen. Remembered with love by her nephew Dáire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbors and her wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R56 C628) on Tuesday from 4pm until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. (House strictly private outside these times by request) Removal on Wednesday morning to St Ita’s Church, Kilmead for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the private cemetery adjoining the family residence. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House strictly private on Wednesday morning.

”Do not be sad that I am gone, be glad that I have been”

The death has occurred of Mary Lee (née Quinn)

Drehid, Carbury, Kildare



Mary Lee (nee Quinn). Drehid, Carbury, Co Kildare. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home in Leicester, England. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sister, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland.

"May Mary Rest in Peace"

Mary’s remains will be repatriated to her beloved Ireland and she will repose at Wellbrook Funeral Home, Allenwood, W91 V88V on Wednesday (July 17th) from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (July 18th) at 1pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe (A83 XW11) arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Mary will be laid to rest after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Norton (née O'Hanlon)

Mill Lane, Leixlip, Kildare



Norton (neé O’Hanlon) (Mill Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) July 14th. 2019, (peacefully) at her home. Maura, beloved wife of the late Joseph and dear mother of Irene, John, Joan and Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren Hazel, Michael, David, Linda, Ahmed and Yasmin, great-grandchildren Keely, Ciara and Robyn, son-in-law Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening (16th. July) from 4.00 pm until 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (17th. July) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.