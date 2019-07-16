Two enthusiastic full time Landscaping Operatives and Garden Maintenance Operatives sought for busy Kildare nursery

Caragh Nurseries is currently looking for a two enthusiastic full time landscaping operatives and garden maintenance operatives to join the team.

Our nursery in Caragh is the base but work is carried out mainly within Leinster but occasionally in other parts of the country. The ideal candidate will have some experience of landscape operations but this isn’t necessary for the positions but it is necessary to be hard-working, reliable and able to work as part of a team.

You will be

Providing a high quality service to clients.

Ensuring work is completed to a high standard.

To undertake delivery and planting of trees and plants and some general landscape duties as necessary.

Following plans as per specification and work schedule to the highest standard.

Maintenance of Gardens including hedge cutting, weeding, spraying of preventative for weeds and fertilising beds. Tree pruning will also be necessary but full instruction will be given.

Delivery of trees and plants to customers gardens

Ability to follow instruction and work within a team.

Using machinery on site with all the relevant safety certification and equipment, this isn’t necessary to have in advance.



You will need to be

Experience desired but not essential.

Interest in horticulture and enjoy working outdoors, throughout the year.

Hard-working with a polite and courteous manner

English speaking.

Full clean driving license



Salary dependant on age and experience

Contact Ian McGarry on 087 249 7908 or info@caraghnurseries.ie