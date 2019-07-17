Whitewater Kid's Club set to return this Thursday, 18 July from 10.30am-12.30am

Whitewater Shopping Centre have announced the return of their Free Summer Kid's Club, starting from Thursday next to run week up to and including August 8, 2019.





The Whitewater Kid's Club will run each Thursday morning from 10.30 am-12.30 pm for 4 weeks. It's totally free, no hidden charges and caters for toddlers and school children. Parents or guardians are required to accompany children at the Sports Lounge venue on the first floor of Whitewater Shopping Centre.

This summer the fun interactive series,will include circus skills, balloon modelling , a reptile zoo, face painting, a petting farm & crafts. Their generous tenants also get involved offering a variety of treats each week! Don't miss this opportunity to entertain the kids and have lots of fun together during the long summer holidays.

It doesn't even matter what the weather is like because the sun always shines in Whitewater! Starting from Thursday next for the next four weeks, from 10.30am -12.30pm each Thursday.