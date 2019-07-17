Wet and cloudy conditions today with some 'persistent' showers for Co Kildare

Cloudy today with outbreaks of heavy rain pushing in from the west this morning for Co Kildare.

The rain will tend to break up into showers later in the day with some heavy bursts possible. A little cooler today with afternoon highs of 16 to 19 degrees and fresher in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Met Eireann is warning that today's rain will be 'heavy and persistent' for many parts of the country.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: "Cloudy and wet in many parts of the north and west this morning with outbreaks of rain quickly extending eastwards, turning heavy and persistent at times.

"The rain will turn more showery in the afternoon and evening. Some bright or sunny spells will develop later in the west. A little cooler than recent days with highs of 16C to 19C and breezier too in moderate to fresh southerly winds, which will veer westerly as the rain clears."

The showery rain will clear the east coast early in the night and it will be mainly dry with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees. Moderate southwesterly winds will veer westerly with the clearance of the rain.