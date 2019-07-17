Road works commence in Kilteel today

Full traffic management in place for next two days

Kim O'Leary

Kim O'Leary

Road improvement works taking place between Kilteel village and Cromwelllstown cross

Road improvement works will be carried out on the L2019, between Kilteel village and Cromwellstown cross between today Wednesday 17 July  and Thursday 18 July.

The works will be carried out in both areas between 9.00 am and 6.00 pm.  

Full temporary traffic management will be in place and appropriate diversion routes will be sign posted.

Kildare County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused