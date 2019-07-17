Naas Hospital reports there are 10 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 10 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

It is understood there are 7 patients in the emergency department and 3 patients on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Meanwhile, there are 400 admitted patients waiting for beds today at hospitals across the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 286 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 114 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 51, South Tipperary General Hospital at 38, and University Hospital Waterford at 37.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.