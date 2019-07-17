New junior multi-sport club for children with physical disabilities set up in Co Kildare

The Irish Wheelchair Association Sport in conjunction with Kildare Sports Partnership and local partners have recently come together to establish the Lillywhite Wheelers, a junior multi-sport Club for children, aged 5 – 15 years, with physical disabilities.

The club takes place every Wednesday evening at 6 pm – 7 pm in Naas Sports Centre.

The children take part all kinds of wheelchair and accessible sports, including Soccer, Foam Polo, Parachute Games, Archery, GAA, Rounders, Tag Rugby, Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics, Basketball, Unihockey, Obstacle Course and much more.

Speaking to KildareNow, Secretary of Lilywhite Wheelers, Jo Justice said: “We currently have 12 children in the club all with a physical disability and they take part in a number of sports, we set up the club in April. As parents we felt there wasn’t really any club hat could cater to children with physical disabilities in Kildare or Dublin, so we set up Lilywhite Wheelers with the help of Kildare Sports Partnership and the Irish Wheelchair Association.”

“It’s great for the children, they’re loving it because they feel included and they don’t feel different because everyone else is the same, it’s much more inclusive,” she added.

Donnla O’Hagan, former Irish Wheelchair Association Community Sports Club Project Coordinator, said: “This Club provides fun and inclusive opportunities to participate in sport and physical activity, learn new skills, and make new friends.”

Nicky Hamill, Irish Wheelchair Association’s Director of Sport, said: “This is an exciting time for IWA Sport. The launch of the Lilywhite Wheelers junior multi-sport club is really exciting and undoubtedly will provide great opportunities for children with a physical disability in Kildare and the surrounding regions to get involved in a sports club, make friends and have great fun for many years to come.”

Well done to everyone who has played a part in setting up the new club including; the parents, volunteers, SIDO Padraig Healy, the Kildare LSP, IWA-Sport and the many other organisations that were involved. Thanks also to Sport Ireland who have provided Dormant Account funding to support us with delivering this project”.

Pádraig Healy, Kildare Sports Partnership’s Sports inclusion Disability Officer said: “We are delighted with the positive response from parents and volunteers who have recognised the need for this club in the community. With support from IWA-Sport and Kildare Sports Partnership a Club committee has been set up who have wonderful plans for the club.”

Lauren O’ Donovan, The Lillywhite Wheelers, new public relations officer said: “The children really sum up the success of the club so far. One of the children told me they wished every day was Wednesday, another child who has a very positive attitude told me she feels not disabled but differently-abled. That really sums up the need for a Club like Lilywhite Wheelers.”

Meanwhile, for parents and children who wish to join the club, they are welcome to come down to the Naas Sports Centre on Wednesdays between 6pm and 7pm or call Jo Justice on 086 839 1511 or email josephine.justice@gmail.com