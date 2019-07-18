Cars broken into at St Conleth's Cemetery in Newbridge in recent days

A number of vehicles have been broken into outside St Conleth’s Cemetery in Newbridge in recent days.

There were two break-ins outside St Conleth’s Graveyard on the Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, on Sunday, 14 July and on Monday, July 15 with cash and mobile phones stolen.

Gardaí are warning visitors to not leave valuable property in their cars.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously between 4.15pm last Sunday and 2.30pm on Monday are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212.