Gardaí issue warning after tools stolen from van in Clane

Large quantity of tools stolen

Gardaí have issued a warning to workmen after a large quantity of tools were stolen from a van in Clane.

On Wednesday, July 10 at around 11.10am power tools were stolen from a van parked outside the Westgrove Hotel in Clane with the lock damaged in the break-in.

An 05 Silver Opel Vectra was seen in the vicinity at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clane Garda Station on 