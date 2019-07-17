The Sallins Road Safety Action Group is holding a Family Road Safety Awareness Day, this Saturday, between 10am and 5pm at SuperValu carpark, Sallins. The aim of the event is to raise awareness of the issue of road safety in a fun and family-friendly environment.

The day-long event will feature a host of road safety exhibits and stands and is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána, Kildare County Council, Cahill Cycles, Ladybird Driving School, Naas First Responders with entertainment provided by the KFM Roadcaster and Jessie McLoughlan are in Sallins this Saturday.

One of the highlights of the day will be a visit from the RSA’s interactive “Shuttle”, allowing you to;

· practice your driving and hazard perception skills;

· experience simulated situations in virtual reality pods and experience first-hand the dangers of driving and texting and driver fatigue;

· practice safe cycling skills on a bicycle simulator; and

· practice the driver theory test on board.

Other attractions on the day will include;

· An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Unit will give advice on safe driving, as well as demonstrating breathalyser tests and speed traps.

· Bicycle health checks from Cahill Cycles

· Kildare County Council’s Road Safety information

· Tips on how to properly fit child car seats and headlight alignment

· Entertainment from the KFM Roadcaster, as well as food, face-painting and ice-cream!

· Ladybird Driving School

· Answering everything from how to apply for your theory test to why people mainly fail the driving test



Adrian Devine, Chairperson of the Sallins Road Safety Action Committee said: “The Family Awareness Day on the 20th of July promises to be a fantastic event, with something to entertain and inform people of all ages. The underlying message is, of course, road safety, which is a major issue in Sallins in particular. We have had the support of the whole of the village and surrounding areas in the recent past, and we’re calling on as many people as possible to come down, support the cause and have a great day.”

Road safety is a significant issue in Sallins, with accidents or near misses happening on a weekly basis. Sallins Road Safety Action Group is a group of committed Sallins residents, drawn from all areas of the village, and has the support of national and local politicians from all the major parties.

Following on from the success of recent initiatives, which have secured the support of Sallins and the surrounding areas, the Sallins Road Safety Action Group is focused exclusively on bringing the issue of road safety into the forefront of public attention.