Co Kildare TD voicing concerns that Rape Crisis Centre is under serious pressure due to lack of resources

A Co Kildare TD says it is very clear that greater resources are needed to deal with the increase in contacts made to the Rape Crisis Centre.

Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin was commenting as the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre published its annual report revealing that almost 14,000 people contacted the organisation in 2018.

She said: “The Rape Crisis Centre have articulated very clearly that their service is under immense pressure. While the organisation acknowledges an increase in Government funding, it is not enough to meet the increasing demand."

Deputy O'Loughlin said:“The increase in demand for services is in one way, a step forward. I am glad that these people no longer feel in the shadows, that they are coming forward and seeking help, but we need to ensure that when they do, they will be able to access every support available."

She said:“Levels of sexual abuse and sexual violence in Ireland are way too high and there are nowhere near enough services available to meet the demand. A third of those contacting the Rape Crisis helpline were from outside Dublin where the services are very sparse.Teach Tearmainn in Kildare are doing all they can with resources and there is continued increase in demand for their services across the county. Many women who contact the services are subjected to domestic and sexual violence, yet Ireland has less than a third of the number of domestic violence refuges required for victims who do come forward and ask for help. Nine counties do not have any refuges whatsoever."

Deputy O'Loughlin said:“A lack of information in regard to sexual abuse and violence is hampering efforts to target resources appropriately. We need to see a cross departmental approach with the Department of Justice, Department of Health and Department of Social Protection tying in together to offer the greatest spectrum of support to victims."