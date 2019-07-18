Fabulous family home in Kildoon on the market for €430K

This large 5-bedroom dormer residence in the quaint village of Kildoon is perfect for a family as it boasts plenty of space indoors and outdoors for an asking price of €430,000.

Conway Auctioneers are delighted present to the market ‘Doon Lodge,’ Kildoon, Nurney, Co Kildare, is a large detached dormer residence of immense style and character.

The property rests on a 0.7 acre site maximising the size of the magnificent sunny rear garden and is approached via electric gates onto a tarmacadam driveway with space for at least five cars.

Inside the property includes 5 bedrooms (two on the first floor), 4 bathrooms (including a family bathroom), an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen, utility, family room and a bright sunroom and the entire floor area entire floor area is approximately 3,000 Sq ft (278 m2).

Outside the front garden is beautifully manicured and very private with a lovely variety of shrubs and hedges. There is a large detached block-built garage on site and parking for at least five cars.

Kildoon is a charming Rural village in close proximity to the M7 motorway in Kildare (10 mins) and the M9 motorway at Kilcullen (14mins)

‘Doon Lodge’ is without doubt one of the most impressive properties for sale in Kildare. Its location, well designed layout and outstanding gardens are there for all to see.

Early viewing is recommended and for more information contact Conway Auctioneers on 045 522 622 and check out more images at www.daft.ie

