North Kildare TD says rail service to Kilcock needs improving

A North Kildare TD says that the Rail Service to Kilcock needs to be improved.

Deputy Frank O’Rourke made the comments after organising a meeting between Iarnrod Eireann and the Kilcock Public Transport Community Group which took place on Thursday.

He said:“I have repeatedly called for a better public transport service for Kilcock. I organised a meeting between the Kilcock Transport Group and Iarnrod Eireann to press for an increased service for Kilcock. Additional services are required in the mornings and evenings at the weekends and Monday to Friday. This meeting was positive and took place yesterday.”

Deputy O'Rourke said:“Kilcock is an expanding town. Travelling by car to and from Dublin is almost becoming impossible. Once we have a regular and a reliable public transport service, we will attract more passengers on this route. At the moment, the rail service to Kilcock is not adequate.”

He said:“Iarnrod Eireann have given us a commitment to relook at the service with a view to improving same. While I welcome this commitment, it needs to be backed by resources from the Government.”

Deputy O'Rourke said:“I will be following up with the Minister for Transport to ensure that extra frequency and capacity on the Rail link to Kilcock is kept on the agenda. The dedication and determination of the Kilcock Transport users group is to be commended and I will keep making representations until we improve the service.”