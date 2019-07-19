Maynooth and Kilcock road closures starting September

The M4 Westbound between Junction 7 (Maynooth) and Junction 8 (Kilcock) will be closed from Monday, September 9, until Tuesday, October 15.

Hours of closure are between Monday to Friday nights, between 9.30pm and 6.30am.

Saturday nights closures take place between 9pm to 8am and Sunday nights, between 9pm and 6.30am.

The closure is required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

For the M4 Diversion route divert from the M4 at Junction 7 (Maynooth), take the fourth exit from the roundabout onto the R406. Proceed along the R406 for approximately 2km. At the traffic lights, take a left turn onto the R148 and continue straight for approximately 100m. At the traffic lights, take a right turn. Continue straight for 200metres and, at the next set of traffic lights, take a left turn. Continue straight for approximately 5.5km and, at the next set of traffic lights, take a left turn onto the R125. At the next roundabout, take the second exit from the roundabout and remain on the R125. At the next roundabout, take the second exit from the roundabout onto the R407. Traffic will then take the first exit from the roundabout, joining the M4 Motorway using the westbound merge slip ramp.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access will be allowed at all times.