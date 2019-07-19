Kildare Gardaí involved in High Visibility Checkpoint on M9 southbound yesterday with 2 drivers arrested for suspected drug driving

Kildare Gardaí were involved in a High Visibility MIT Checkpoint Operation on the M9 southbound yesterday with 2 drivers arrested for drug driving and 664 drivers breath-tested for drugs and alcohol.

The High Visibility Checkpoint, aimed at depriving criminals of the use of the motorway network, improving driver behavior to reduce road deaths and high visibility enforcement of legislation was conducted on the southbound side of the M9 Motorway on Thursday 18 July 2019.



This involved personnel from the Divisional Roads Policing Unit Naas included members of Naas, Kildare, and Leixlip Garda District Units, Road Safety Authority, Health & Safety Authority, Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Revenue Officials and Environmental Officers KCC.



During this operation there were:-

* 664 Motorists Breath Tested for Drink and Drugs

* 2 Motorists arrested for Drug Driving -

* 5 Vehicles seized under Section 41 RTA (Tax / Insurance Offences – L Driver Unaccompanied – Dangerous and Defective) – 1 Driver arrested for giving Gardai False Details

* 50 Road Traffic Offences Detected FCPN's and Penalty Points to Issue- Summons and Court proceedings in Other Cases.

* Customs and Revenue Officials dipped 105 vehicles with no detections for Green Diesel. There was also 7 follow up VRT Challenges.

* RSA Officials detected 3 defects on Goods vehicles. HSA Officials detected 3 offences



* Checks were also carried out by Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection resulting in 9 follow up investigations.

An Garda Siochana would like to thank the public for their patience during this operation.