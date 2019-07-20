Newbridge Library taking registrations for free Summer Reading Challenge

Newbridge Community Library is continuing to take registrations for the free Summer Reading Challenge that takes place in all libraries throughout July and August.

This free reading scheme encourages children to continue to read throughout the Summer, with participants receiving rewards as they progress through the programme (including a Reading Card to record the books they've read, bookmarks, wristbands, notebooks and an invitation to a very special prize-giving event in late August)

There is further information available on the Summer Stars website where there are online games and activities as well as a range of animated ebooks. There are also helpful tips for reading and recommended titles by age group for children to read.