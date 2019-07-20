 Today Sallins Road Safety Action Group holding Family Awareness Road Safety Awareness Day

This morning Sallins Road Safety Action Group are starting at Family Road Safety Awareness Day. The event will take place between 10am and 5pm at SuperValu carpark, Sallins. The aim of the event is to raise awareness of the issue of road safety in a fun and family-friendly environment.

The day-long event will feature a host of road safety exhibits and stands and is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána, Kildare County Council, Cahill Cycles, Ladybird Driving School, Naas First Responders with entertainment provided by the KFM Roadcaster and Jessie McLoughlan are in Sallins this Saturday.