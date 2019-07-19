€2.5million worth of cocaine is seized by Revenue

Yesterday as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers in Rosslare Europort seized over 35kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of over €2.5 million. The illegal drugs were found, with the assistance of detector dog Timba, when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered horsebox, transporting eight horses, which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

An Irish man in his 40’s was arrested by Gardaí at the scene is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.