Fab racing and super line-up of entertainment hosted at the Curragh Racecourse today!

Today, Saturday July 20, The Kerrygold Irish Oaks, one of the most prestigious race meetings of the flat racing season promises to also host on the most stylish race days of the summer racing calendar.

Kerrygold Fashions on the Field best dressed competition takes place at 3pm. The winning prize to be awarded to the most stylish racegoer, man or woman, is a luxury weekend for two at the exclusive Ballyfin Demesne, which includes an eight-course tasting menu, a horse and carriage tour of the estate and €1,000 spending money.

Another great day out at the Curragh will include family fun, entertainment for all, and of course, stunning views of the racing action from the Curragh’s major new grandstand. The Curragh is looking forward to welcoming thousands of racegoers, families and local friends and neighbours.

Gates open at 12pm

First race at 2.15pm

Fashions on the Field winner announcement at 3.40pm



Do come along and enjoy the new faclities and amenities of the Curragh Racecourse with great racing, style and family entertainment. Just look at the line-up this afternoon:

Gordon Turner is in the grandstand’s Derby Bar from 2-4pm.

Peco is in the Marquee Public Bar from 2-4pm.

Mick Cross and Kevin Dunne are then in the Marquee Public Bar from 4-6pm.

Rattle and Hum will also performing from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Saturday!