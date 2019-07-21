Kildare Ladies aiming to make it two wins from two in All Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Kildare Manager Daniel Moynihan has named an unchanged team for the Kildare Ladies Footballers All-Ireland Intermediate Championship clash with Sligo this afternoon.

Kildare know that a win will seal their place in the knockout stages of the Championship but after going down to the same oppostion during the league they know the task that at hand.

Kildare come into the tie after defeating Limerick by ten points last weekend with Neasa Dooley standing out as she notched 2-2 with Mikaela McKenna getting the other goal.

It is the influx of Dooley from last year's Minor Team as well as Aoife Rattigan and Orlaith Sullivan from this year that have given the Lillywhites an extra dimension up front as they look to offload the long term loss of Roisin Byrne.

As well as today's game, Kildare also have a home game against Down to come but they would like to seal their qualification from the round robin group as soon as possible.

Thrown-in is at 2.00 in Tubbercurry.

Kildare team to play Sligo:

1. Dervla McGinn (Maynooth)

2. Rachel Cribbin (Balyna)

3. Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney)

4. Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields)

5. Claire Sullivan (Carbury)

6. Sarah Munnelly (Confey)

7. Trina Duggan (Suncroft)

8. Siobhan O’Sullivan (Eadestown)

9. Grace Clifford (Eadestown)

10. Lara Curran (Milltown)

11. Neasa Dooley (Castledermot)

12. Aoife Rattigan (Cappagh)

13. Ellen Dowling (Suncroft)

14. Orlaith Sullivan (Carbury)

15. Mikaela McKenna (Na Fianna).