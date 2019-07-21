Four traffic wardens on duty for Naas area

There are four school traffic wardens in Naas, Kildare County Council has confirmed.

Cllr Evie Sammon recently questioned the council concerning the number of traffic wardens that have been assigned to the Naas area.

It is understood that there is one traffic warden at the Mercy Convent, one at Ballycane National School and two at St. Corban's Boy National School.

That's according to Kildare County Council who provided the firgures at the July meeting of the Naas Municipal District.