Save the date! Open Day for kids at Peatland Conservation Centre on Sunday

An event is taking place in Co Kildare on Sunday to mark International Bog Day.

People are invited to the Bog of Allen Nature Centre from 1pm to 5pm to celebrate Irish peatlands for their unique biodiversity.

The Irish Peatland Conservation Council have organised an afternoon filled with learning, fun and action to celebrate International Bog Day 2019.

At 1pm enjoy a guided tour of the peatland exhibition and wildlife gardens and younger visitors can get involved with some fun nature activities including pond dipping.

At 2pm IPCC will host an information talk on the variety of ecosystem services of Irish peatlands including as a habitat supporting unique biodiversity such as insect eating sundews and peat forming Sphagnum mosses.

Also discover how Irish peatlands are not only climate change heroes but also support in water filtration and water regulation.

There is no doubt that Irish peatlands are one of Ireland’s last wildernesses and on this day of peatland celebration you are also invited to join IPCC at 2.30pm on a bog walk to Lodge Bog South.

IPCC will introduce you to the restoration measures undertaken on this site and explain how these are supporting Lodge Bog South reach its potential as a terrestrial carbon store.

For visitors who would like to make a contribution towards reducing their carbon footprint IPCC will also offer time to help in the restoration efforts of this site.

This free event is one of many events hosted by the Irish Peatland Conservation Council as part of Féile an Dúlra, IPCC’s annual Festival of Nature supported by Kildare County Council.

Come join staff and volunteers from the Irish Peatland Conservation Council at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre on Sunday 28th July relax and enjoy an afternoon celebration of the wet and wild peatlands of Ireland.

Further information at www.ipcc.ie