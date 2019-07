Kildare Gardaí and local fisheries volunteer inspectors, carried out an operation on the River Barrow at Athy to target illegal poachers.

A number of inspections were carried out and advice to was given on best practice.

Gardai said the patrols are being carried out to combat the illegal poaching of native fish species and the reduction of fish stocks.



A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: "The patrols are set to continue over the next number of months.

"We welcome all persons to fish our rivers but they must do so responsibly and legally.

"Operations such as this are part of An Garda Síochána’s commitment to combat all types of rural crime.

"Poaching of fish and animals is an organised criminal activity."