Kitchens By Design in Naas will cater for all your home improvement needs

KITCHENS BY DESIGN - DMC RESTORATIONS

Martina in Prosperous loved that she could buy her new bathroom suite elsewhere and Kitchens By Design could fit it in her newly-modeled wet room designed by Shane.

Kitchens By Design has taken the construction sector to the high street by allowing you to purchase your construction and home improvements needs as you would any other retail purchase.

Their first branch opened in Moat Mall Naas in November 2018 with plans for a second branch opening later opening in Dublin.

The premises is conveniently located in the Moat Mall just off Main Street.

Building that dream extension? - Kitchens By Design have the management and professionals needed to bring your dreams to reality.

Shane, one of their home design consultants, describes how customers love having a shop that can provide you everything you could need from plastering to plumbing, carpentry to ﬁlling and everything in between.

From designing your new kitchen to a wet-room designed by Shane.

Ask in store about the attic conversion and extension combinations package for January 2020. Taking bookings now.

Special offer: attic conversion and 200 square foot single-storey extension for €59,950 + VAT.

Terms and conditions apply. Ask in-store.

Open 10am - 5pm Monday to Saturday, The Kitchens By Design team will cater for all your home improvement needs.

Limited only by our imagination!

Visit them on www.kitchensbydesign.ie

Or Tel: 045 888285





