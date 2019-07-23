Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 23

The death has occurred of Frank Murphy, St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Late of Naas. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Allen Ward, Naas Hospital after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Phil and Susan, sisters Patricia and Tara. Dearly missed by his partner Mary (Gemma), twin sister Judy, brothers Philip, Gerry and Timmy, uncle Paddy, aunt Jeanette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4 pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Sr. Anthony MacCABE

Carlow Town, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Monasterevin, Kildare

Sr. Anthony MacCabe, St. Leo’s Convent of Mercy and formerly of St. Mary’s Convent, Leighlinbridge. Predeceased by her parents George and Margaret (Monasterevin), sisters Lydia and Bernadette and her brothers Patrick, Edward and Joseph. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephews, community of St. Leo’s and Leighlinbridge, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Leo’s Convent on Tuesday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge. Burial afterwards Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen Moran

Courtown Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare

Moran, Noreen, Courtown Park, Kilcock & late of Graiguepottle, Donadea, Co. Kildare, July 20th 2019, suddenly at her residence, predeceased by her brothers Tom & Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Bernard, Francis and Brendan, her sister Imelda (Mullally), sisters-in-law Ann, Mary, Angela & Catherine, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her sister Imelda's residence in Fanagh, Donadea (W91E8P3) on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Con O'CONNOR, Naas, Kildare / Kill, Kildare

O’Connor (Naas and formerly of Alasty, Kill, Co. Kildare) – July 22, 2019, (suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family), at Naas General Hospital, Con, beloved father of Shane and dear son of Anne and the late Tom; Sadly missed by his loving son, mother, aunt Irene, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Naas General Hospital. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May He Rest In Peace”