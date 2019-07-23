New Café being planned in 'coffee black spot' in Naas

Planning permission has been applied for a café in Naas Retail Park where JYSK, Harvey Norman and B&Q are located.

There is currently no facility of its type in this out-of-town area, which attracts hundreds of shoppers every day.

Many locals believe Naas has become a town of coffee shops with over 50 located in the town centre and environs.

However there is currently no food or drink facility in Naas Retail Park which also accommodates big-name chain stores such as Choice, Halford's and PC World.

The proposed new single storey pavilion café will be 172 sq. meters in size.

There will also be a seating area in the facility where beverages and food can be consumed or taken out.

External seating and landscaping will also be included in the designs.

The existing car park will be reconfigured as part of the proposals.

A decision is due by Kildare Co Council in early September.