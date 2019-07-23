Big turnout in Robertstown at annual walk for Kildare Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland

The 19th annual walk for the Kildare Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland in Robertstown took place on Sunday.

The event started out from the Traveller's Rest.

Donations can still be made to the Alzheimers Day Centre in Dunmurry Springs Golf Club, Kildare Home Care and Newbridge Support.

See details below:

Alzheimers Day Centre, Dunmurray Springs Golf Club

Samantha Whelan

Phone: 045 - 527559 & 086 145 0663



Email: samantha.whelan@alzheimer.ie





Kildare Home Care

ASI Home Care, The Gate Lodge, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Kildare

Contact: Mary Bolger

Phone: 086 607 5089

Email: asiathy@alzheimer.ie

Newbridge Support Group

St Anne's Parish Hall, Station Road, Newbridge, Kildare

Contact: Mary Bolger

Phone: 086 607 5089

Email: asiathy@alzheimer.ie

Contact Mary Bolger for information re dates and times. Normally 7-9pm (closed July and Aug back Sep)