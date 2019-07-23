Big turnout in Robertstown at annual walk for Kildare Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland
The 19th annual walk for the Kildare Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland in Robertstown took place on Sunday.
The event started out from the Traveller's Rest.
Donations can still be made to the Alzheimers Day Centre in Dunmurry Springs Golf Club, Kildare Home Care and Newbridge Support.
See details below:
Alzheimers Day Centre, Dunmurray Springs Golf Club
Samantha Whelan
Phone: 045 - 527559 & 086 145 0663
Email: samantha.whelan@alzheimer.ie
Kildare Home Care
ASI Home Care, The Gate Lodge, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Kildare
Contact: Mary Bolger
Phone: 086 607 5089
Email: asiathy@alzheimer.ie
Newbridge Support Group
St Anne's Parish Hall, Station Road, Newbridge, Kildare
Contact: Mary Bolger
Phone: 086 607 5089
Email: asiathy@alzheimer.ie
Contact Mary Bolger for information re dates and times. Normally 7-9pm (closed July and Aug back Sep)
