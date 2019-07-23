Attractive murals painted on eye-sore buildings on street in Kildare Town - is it for the Tidy Towns inspectors?!

Disused buildings on a street in Kildare Town have been made more attractive with colourful murals.

The units on the Shraud Road off the Station Road are among a line of commercial and residential premises currently derelict.

Kildare Co Council has powers under legislation to force property owners to prevent buildings becoming eyesores.

In the past, some of these buildings had broken glass and had ugly hoardings.

Planning permission has been applied to redevelop a number of run-down dwellings on the same street.

A Section 11 notice under the Derelict Sites Act 1990 stipulates that windows and doors must be repaired or replaced and all waste must be removed and disposed of under the Waste Management Act.

Properties must be also maintained regularly to prevent them falling into disrepair.

Local authorities are responsible for dealing with derelict sites in their area and can use certain powers to enforce the clean-up of these sites.

Under the Act, local authorities can prosecute owners who do not comply with notices served, make compulsory land purchases and carry out necessary work themselves and charge the owners for the cost