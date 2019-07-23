New dating show on RTE looking for Kildare singletons

RTÉ2 are looking for participants for a brand new dating show.

The series will follow young singles from all over Ireland who are stuck in a merry-go-round of bad dates and dating apps. Jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, they’re willing to try something drastic to crack the cupid conundrum.

What is the magic solution? Handing over the reigns to Mum and Dad! Parents of disgruntled millennials will roll up their sleeves to give their little angels’ dating profiles an old fashioned overhaul, replacing saucy selfies with something more becoming and finding them a suitable date.

As well as a crash course in emojis, the parents will also plan some more traditional solutions, hailing from a simpler time. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s journal be just the ticket?, is there plenty of talent at the GAA club or does one of the neighbours have a niece just home from Australia?

In this warm and funny series, we’ll explore the deepest corners of the generation gap, enjoy some old fashioned romance with a side of cringe and endeavour to answer the age old question, does mum really know best?

To apply email: dating@alleycats.tv